Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd gains for fifth session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 291.15, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.97% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% fall in NIFTY and a 7.49% fall in the Nifty Energy.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 291.15, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 24345.55. The Sensex is at 78046.59, up 0.7%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has added around 2.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39707, down 1.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 101.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 291.35, up 0.92% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is down 0.97% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% fall in NIFTY and a 7.49% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 16.83 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.