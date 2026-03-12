Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd rises for third straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 303.15, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.26% in last one year as compared to a 5.92% jump in NIFTY and a 16.88% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 303.15, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 23722.1. The Sensex is at 76393.47, down 0.61%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has gained around 5.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36138.5, up 1.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 77.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 154.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 304.35, up 1.72% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up 13.26% in last one year as compared to a 5.92% jump in NIFTY and a 16.88% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 17.69 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News