Power Grid declines after Q1 PAT drops 21% QoQ to Rs 3,598 crore
Power Grid Corporation of India slipped 3.74% to Rs 271.45 after reporting a 20.85% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,598.42 crore for Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 4,546.33 crore in Q4 FY26.Revenue from operations slipped 1.44% QoQ to Rs 11,496.72 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.
On a year-on-year basis, net profit slipped 0.88%, while revenue from operations increased 2.68%.
Profit before tax (PBT), including regulatory deferral account balances, rose 17.07% QoQ and 7.03% YoY to Rs 4,587.32 crore.
Among business segments, transmission revenue increased 2.19% YoY to Rs 10,929.16 crore, while consultancy revenue jumped 27.79% YoY to Rs 518.73 crore. However, telecom revenue declined 13.02% YoY to Rs 251.77 crore during the quarter.
The Power Grid Corporation of India is a Maharatna CPSU and Indias largest electric power transmission company.
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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 2:51 PM IST