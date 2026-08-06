Thursday, August 06, 2026 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchStocks to buyUS Visa RejectionSBI Q1 PreviewGurugram Rain AlertFCRA Amendment BillTarun Tejpal CaseDefence Shares in Demand
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Grid declines after Q1 PAT drops 21% QoQ to Rs 3,598 crore

Power Grid declines after Q1 PAT drops 21% QoQ to Rs 3,598 crore

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Power Grid Corporation of India slipped 3.74% to Rs 271.45 after reporting a 20.85% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,598.42 crore for Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 4,546.33 crore in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations slipped 1.44% QoQ to Rs 11,496.72 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

On a year-on-year basis, net profit slipped 0.88%, while revenue from operations increased 2.68%.

Profit before tax (PBT), including regulatory deferral account balances, rose 17.07% QoQ and 7.03% YoY to Rs 4,587.32 crore.

Among business segments, transmission revenue increased 2.19% YoY to Rs 10,929.16 crore, while consultancy revenue jumped 27.79% YoY to Rs 518.73 crore. However, telecom revenue declined 13.02% YoY to Rs 251.77 crore during the quarter.

 

The Power Grid Corporation of India is a Maharatna CPSU and Indias largest electric power transmission company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes soar at Navin Fluorine International Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Navin Fluorine International Ltd counter

Nifty trades tad above 24,650; oil & gas shares in demand

Nifty trades tad above 24,650; oil & gas shares in demand

Ola Electric opens its sales and service network to dealer partners across India

Ola Electric opens its sales and service network to dealer partners across India

Garware Technical Fibres spurts after Q1 PAT rises 21% YoY

Garware Technical Fibres spurts after Q1 PAT rises 21% YoY

REC Ltd eases for fifth straight session

REC Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 2:51 PM IST