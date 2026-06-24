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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power & Instrumentation bags Rs 4-cr AVVNL contract under RDSS scheme

Power & Instrumentation bags Rs 4-cr AVVNL contract under RDSS scheme

Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) said that it has secured a work order worth Rs 3.72 crore from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam (AVVNL) under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in Rajasthan.

The contract involves the supply, erection, installation, testing and commissioning of materials and equipment for the development of distribution infrastructure aimed at segregating 11 KV mixed feeders at the Salumbar Circle of Ajmer Discom. The project will be executed on a turnkey basis under tender AVVNL/RDSS-FS/SLB/TN-165.

The order, awarded by a domestic entity, is scheduled to be completed within 15 months. The total contract value stands at Rs 3.72 crore.

 

Power and Instrumentation clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. The company also stated that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) engaged in the business of Electrical Contract Work and dealing in electrical equipment.

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

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