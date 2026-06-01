Monday, June 01, 2026 | 02:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) consolidated net profit rises 29.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) consolidated net profit rises 29.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales rise 6.24% to Rs 58.53 crore

Net profit of Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) rose 29.18% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.24% to Rs 58.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.62% to Rs 14.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.57% to Rs 218.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 168.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales58.5355.09 6 218.76168.84 30 OPM %10.958.79 -10.5010.17 - PBDT5.194.18 24 19.9416.22 23 PBT4.914.11 19 19.3515.97 21 NP3.632.81 29 14.4211.76 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Goyal Aluminiums consolidated net profit rises 1162.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Goyal Aluminiums consolidated net profit rises 1162.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Genesys International Corporation consolidated net profit declines 34.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Genesys International Corporation consolidated net profit declines 34.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Kothari Industrial Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.98 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kothari Industrial Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.98 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Satiate Agri reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Satiate Agri reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.51 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Market at day's low; European mrkt decline

Market at day's low; European mrkt decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayUEFA Champions League Winner ListSBI Annual Report 2026IOS 27 Release DateITC Stocks TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance