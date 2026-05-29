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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) receives additional work order of Rs 7.13 cr

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) receives additional work order of Rs 7.13 cr

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

From Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) has received an additional work order amounting to Rs 7.13 crore in addition to the earlier work order of Rs 68.22 crore, taking the aggregate value of the order to Rs 75.35 crore received from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam for the supply, erection, installation, testing and commissioning of material/equipment for development of distribution infrastructure works for segregation of 11 KV mixed feeders at Dungarpur Circle of Ajmer Discom, Rajasthan, under the RDSS Scheme on a turnkey basis.

 

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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