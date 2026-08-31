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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Mech Projects announces cessation of director

Power Mech Projects announces cessation of director

Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
Power Mech Projects announced that Vivek Paranjpe (DIN: 03378566), Non-Executive and Independent Director of the Company, completes his second and final term as an Independent Director at the close of business hours on 30 August 2026. Consequently, he will cease to be a Director of the Company.

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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 9:50 AM IST