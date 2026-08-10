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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit rises 51.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit rises 51.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 25.53% to Rs 1623.68 crore

Net profit of Power Mech Projects rose 51.90% to Rs 79.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.53% to Rs 1623.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1293.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1623.681293.41 26 OPM %10.3013.15 -PBDT149.38152.02 -2 PBT126.38135.59 -7 NP79.7852.52 52

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:09 AM IST