Power Mech projects gains after bagging Rs 1,009-cr order from JSW Thermal Energy

Power Mech Projects rallied 3.29% to Rs 2,934.05 after the company announced that it had secured a contract worth Rs 1,008.90 crore from JSW Thermal Energy.

The contract involves civil and structural works for the Boiler, Turbine and Generator (BTG) area of a 2x800 MW thermal power project at Salboni in West Bengal. The project is scheduled to be executed within 36 months from the effective date or commencement of work, as applicable.

The company clarified that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions and that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the award.

Power Mech Projects is an engineering and construction company providing integrated services in erection, testing and commissioning (ETC) of boilers, turbines and generators; balance of plant (BOP); civil works; and operation and maintenance (O&M) services across power, infrastructure, and industrial sectors.

The company reported a 21.6% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 142.55 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 117.24 crore recorded in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 13.89% YoY to Rs 2,110.73 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

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