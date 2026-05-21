Power Mech Projects gains after Q4 PAT jumps 22% YoY to Rs 143 cr

Power Mech Projects advanced 2.22% to Rs 2,516.60 after the company reported a 21.6% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 142.55 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 117.24 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 13.89% YoY to Rs 2,110.73 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Total expenses increased 14.57% to Rs 1,933.11 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Rs 1,687.29 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of raw materials consumed stood at Rs 292.14 crore (up 3.03% YoY), while employee benefit expenses were at Rs 216.59 crore (up 16.58% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 186.69 crore in Q4 FY26, up 3.2% from Rs 180.90 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit increased 11.49% to Rs 363.98 crore on a 15.81% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,061.57 crore in FY26 over FY25.

The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, representing 15% of the face value, which, if approved by shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), will be paid within 30 days of such approval.

Power Mech Projects is an engineering and construction company providing integrated services in erection, testing and commissioning (ETC) of boilers, turbines and generators; balance of plant (BOP); civil works; and operation and maintenance (O&M) services across power, infrastructure, and industrial sectors.

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