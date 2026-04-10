Power Mech Projects secures O&M contract worth Rs 296 for Mumbai Monorail
Power Mech Projects has secured an Operations & Maintenance (O&M) contract from Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation (MMMOCL) for the Mumbai Monorail. The contract covers O&M of the 19.54 Km route and 17 stations, from Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk to Chembur in Mumbai for a period of 5 years. The award represents a total contract value of Rs. 296 crore (excluding GST).
The Mumbai Monorail, in service since 2014, is India's only straddle monorail system. Under this contract, the company will undertake comprehensive O&M services which include operating new advanced rolling stock and the new and upgraded Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) signaling system.
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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 12:31 PM IST