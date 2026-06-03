Power Mech Projects secures Rs 266-cr O&M contract for Adani thermal power plant in Maharashtra

Power Mech Projects said that it has received a KPI-based Operations & Maintenance contract from Adani Infrastructure Management Services for a 2x300 MW thermal power plant at Butibori, Maharashtra.

The contract is a domestic order covering O&M services and has been awarded by a domestic entity.

The scope of work includes providing operations and maintenance services under a KPI-based framework for the power plant. The contract will be executed over a period of 60 months, from 01 July 2026 to 30 June 2031.

The total contract value is Rs 266.26 crore . The promoter/promoter group companies have no interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not fall under related party transactions and is being executed at arms length.

Power Mech Projects is an engineering and construction company providing integrated services in erection, testing and commissioning (ETC) of boilers, turbines and generators; balance of plant (BOP); civil works; and operation and maintenance (O&M) services across power, infrastructure, and industrial sectors.

The company reported a 21.6% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 142.55 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 117.24 crore recorded in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 13.89% YoY to Rs 2,110.73 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Shares of Power Mech Projects rose 0.55% to Rs 2,5013.10 on the BSE.

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