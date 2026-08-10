Power Mech Projects slips after Q1 PAT tumbles 44% QoQ to Rs 80 cr

Power Mech Projects dropped 5.56% to Rs 2,468.40 after the company reported a 44.0% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 79.78 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 142.55 crore in Q4 FY26.

Net sales increased 25.53% YoY to Rs 1,623.68 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

However, on a year-on-year basis, consolidated net profit rose 51.9%, while net sales increased 25.53%.

Total expenditure rose 29.90% YoY to Rs 1,479.36 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,138.84 crore in Q1 FY26. Raw material consumed increased 62.31% YoY to Rs 169.14 crore, while employee expenses rose 25.89% to Rs 215.12 crore.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 6.79% YoY to Rs 126.38 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 135.59 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Power Mech Projects is an engineering and construction company providing integrated services in erection, testing and commissioning (ETC) of boilers, turbines and generators; balance of plant (BOP); civil works; and operation and maintenance (O&M) services across power, infrastructure, and industrial sectors.

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