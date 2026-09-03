POWERGRID bags Rs 3,244-cr annual transmission project under TBCB

Power Grid Corporation of India (POWERGRID) has been declared the successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) for establishing an Inter-State Transmission System to evacuate 6 GW of renewable power from Rajasthan REZ Phase-IV.

The company has quoted annual transmission charges of Rs 3,244.33 crore and received the Letter of Intent (LoI) on 2 September 2026.

The project includes setting up 6,000 MW 800 kV HVDC terminals at Barmer-II in Rajasthan and South Kalamb in Maharashtra, along with augmentation of the South Kalamb substation. It also involves construction of an approximately 1,000-km 800 kV HVDC bipole transmission line between Barmer-II and South Kalamb, passing through Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The project will be developed on a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis and also includes installation of two SynCon units at Barmer-II Power Station.

The Power Grid Corporation of India is a Maharatna CPSU and Indias largest electric power transmission company.

On a year-on-year basis, net profit slipped 0.88%, while revenue from operations increased 2.68%.

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India rose 0.67% to Rs 269.30 on the BSE.

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