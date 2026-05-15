Friday, May 15, 2026 | 06:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust consolidated net profit declines 64.48% in the March 2026 quarter

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust consolidated net profit declines 64.48% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 6:18 PM IST

Sales rise 0.02% to Rs 311.39 crore

Net profit of Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust declined 64.48% to Rs 243.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 686.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.02% to Rs 311.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 311.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.44% to Rs 911.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1175.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.67% to Rs 1258.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1266.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales311.39311.33 0 1258.031266.49 -1 OPM %94.40308.50 -102.75133.12 - PBDT285.03948.44 -70 1257.071668.92 -25 PBT206.84870.31 -76 940.111352.23 -30 NP243.96686.77 -64 911.871175.68 -22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit rises 144.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Gokul Agro Resources consolidated net profit rises 144.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Imagicaaworld Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 97.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Imagicaaworld Entertainment consolidated net profit declines 97.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 86.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 86.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 77.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Somany Ceramics consolidated net profit rises 77.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Surbhi Industries standalone net profit rises 66.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Surbhi Industries standalone net profit rises 66.04% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2026 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDelhi CNG Price HikeInstagram Instants FeatureDividend Stock TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPetrol Diesel Price Hike NewsWhatsApp New Message Disappear FeatureTechnology NewsPersonal Finance