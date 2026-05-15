Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust consolidated net profit declines 64.48% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 0.02% to Rs 311.39 croreNet profit of Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust declined 64.48% to Rs 243.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 686.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.02% to Rs 311.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 311.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.44% to Rs 911.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1175.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.67% to Rs 1258.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1266.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales311.39311.33 0 1258.031266.49 -1 OPM %94.40308.50 -102.75133.12 - PBDT285.03948.44 -70 1257.071668.92 -25 PBT206.84870.31 -76 940.111352.23 -30 NP243.96686.77 -64 911.871175.68 -22
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 6:18 PM IST