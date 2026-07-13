Powerica bags 50-MW wind power project from GUVNL

Powerica has emerged as the winning bidder in the e-reverse auction conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) for the procurement of power from 250 MW grid-connected wind power projects. The company secured a 50 MW project.

The company's discovered tariff stood at Rs 3.51 per unit, representing a 2.77% variation from the tender's starting tariff. The Letter of Award (LoA) is expected to be issued within the timelines prescribed under the tender document.

Upon receipt of the LoA, Powerica will enter into a power purchase agreement (PPA) with GUVNL for the supply of power from the project. The company said it will execute the project using its in-house engineering capabilities within the timelines specified in the tender.

Powerica made a debut on the stock exchanges on 2 April 2026, with its shares listing at Rs 375, marking a discount of 5.06% to the issue price of Rs 395. The company's initial public offering (IPO), which closed on 27 March 2026, was subscribed 1.45 times. The IPO was priced within a band of Rs 375 to Rs 395 per share. The stock hit a record high of Rs 387.70 on 2 April 2026.

Incorporated in 1984, Powerica is an integrated power solutions company engaged in the diesel generator (DG) sets business, wind power, and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operation and maintenance (O&M) services. The companys standalone net profit rose 25.94% to Rs 34.28 crore on a 4.73% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 718.70 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Shares of Powerica rose 0.93% to Rs 572 on the BSE.

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