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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Powerica consolidated net profit rises 28.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Powerica consolidated net profit rises 28.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 26.66% to Rs 780.11 crore

Net profit of Powerica rose 28.14% to Rs 63.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.66% to Rs 780.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 615.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales780.11615.89 27 OPM %13.5813.84 -PBDT123.22103.50 19 PBT84.8176.98 10 NP63.0749.22 28

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:14 AM IST