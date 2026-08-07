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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Powerica gains on bagging LoA from SECI for 100-MW wind power project in Gujarat

Powerica gains on bagging LoA from SECI for 100-MW wind power project in Gujarat

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Powerica rose 1.70% to Rs 526.55 after it has received a letter of award (LoA) from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for supplying power from a 100-MW wind power project in Gujarat.

Under the award, the company will supply power at a tariff of Rs 3.85 per kWh for a period of 25 years.

The project is required to be commissioned within 24 months from the date of execution of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). The PPA will be executed within the period specified under the terms and conditions of the Request for Selection (RfS).

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and relates to the development and supply of power from a wind power project.

 

The company said that neither the promoter, promoter group nor group companies have any interest in SECI, and the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

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Powerica is an integrated power Solutions Company engaged in the diesel generator (DG) sets business, wind power, and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operation and maintenance (O&M) services. The companys standalone net profit rose 25.94% to Rs 34.28 crore on a 4.73% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 718.70 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Shares of Powerica rose 0.46% to Rs 525.30 on the BSE.

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 2:31 PM IST