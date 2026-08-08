Powerica posts over 27% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; DG set order book stands at Rs 1,700 crore

Powerica has reported 27.3% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 64.3 crore on a 26.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 780.1 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

While EBITDA improved by 20.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 106.3 crore, EBITDA margin contracted by 70 basis points YoY to 13.6% in the June'26 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 84.7 crore, up 10.1% from Rs 77.1 crore in Q1 FY26.

Bharat Oberoi, chairman and managing director, said: "On segmental basis, our DG Set business contributed 81.4% of the overall revenue and delivered an EBITDA margin of 5.6%.

Notably, execution for orders in the MSLG business was impacted by temporary logistical challenges in transporting and installing large engine sets, the pending installations are expected to be completed in the subsequent quarters.

The Wind Power business contributed 18.6% of revenue with an EBITDA margin of 48.6%, the improvement in margin is due to seasonality impact and addition 51.3 MW in Feb-26.

Looking at the near-term outlook, we expect the H1 FY27 to remain relatively subdued, as commodity price inflation continues to put pressure on our margins. Since the company caters to a diverse range of clients, there is a lag in passing on input costs. We expect margin pressures to gradually ease as price revisions take effect.

While the near-term environment remains challenging, our long-term growth outlook remains intact, and we continue to execute our growth strategy with a commitment to delivering double-digit revenue growth in FY27.

Over the long term, our growth is supported by a strong order book in DG sets and planned expansion in wind power. As of 31st July 2026, our DG Set order book, powered by Cummins, stood at approximately Rs 1,700 crore, of which data centre-related orders were close to Rs 900 crore, reflecting the significant opportunity in this ecosystem.

With our existing portfolio of 330.85 MW alongside under-construction projects and the pipeline, the company has clear visibility to take its IPP Portfolio to 638.35 MW.

Powerica is an integrated power solutions provider specializing in diesel generator sets (DG sets), for both primary and standby applications and also into wind power business as an independent power producer (IPP) and EPC including O&M for balance of plant.

The scrip had risen 1.66% to end at Rs 531.60 on the BSE.

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