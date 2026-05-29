Powerica standalone net profit rises 25.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.73% to Rs 718.70 crore

Net profit of Powerica rose 25.94% to Rs 34.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.73% to Rs 718.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 686.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.31% to Rs 201.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 141.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.94% to Rs 2594.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2495.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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