PPAP Automotive consolidated net profit rises 1778.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.58% to Rs 174.58 crore

Net profit of PPAP Automotive rose 1778.10% to Rs 45.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.58% to Rs 174.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 147.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 517.00% to Rs 43.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.35% to Rs 567.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 554.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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