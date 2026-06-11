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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PPAP Automotive Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

PPAP Automotive Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Unichem Laboratories Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd, AVG Logistics Ltd and Motisons Jewellers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 June 2026.

Unichem Laboratories Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd, AVG Logistics Ltd and Motisons Jewellers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 June 2026.

PPAP Automotive Ltd soared 18.39% to Rs 243.3 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 64230 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1807 shares in the past one month.

 

Unichem Laboratories Ltd spiked 14.86% to Rs 504.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8974 shares in the past one month.

Indoco Remedies Ltd surged 14.16% to Rs 234.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52310 shares in the past one month.

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AVG Logistics Ltd gained 13.15% to Rs 177.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28109 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2658 shares in the past one month.

Motisons Jewellers Ltd rose 12.47% to Rs 13.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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