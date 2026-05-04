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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prabha Energy fixes record date for first call notice on partly paid-up equity shares

Prabha Energy fixes record date for first call notice on partly paid-up equity shares

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 8:16 PM IST

Record date is 08 May 2026

Prabha Energy has fixed 08 May 2026 as record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligible share-holders of partly paid-up equity shares to whom the first call notice for the payment of Rs 47.52 per Rights Equity Share (comprising Rs 0.33 towards face value and Rs 47.19 towards premium) i.e., 33% of the Issue Price of Rs 144.00 would be sent.

 

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 8:16 PM IST

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