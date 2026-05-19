Prachay Capital consolidated net profit declines 66.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.62% to Rs 16.66 crore

Net profit of Prachay Capital declined 66.92% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.62% to Rs 16.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.14% to Rs 7.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.41% to Rs 68.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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