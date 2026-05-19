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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prachay Capital consolidated net profit declines 66.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Prachay Capital consolidated net profit declines 66.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

Sales rise 10.62% to Rs 16.66 crore

Net profit of Prachay Capital declined 66.92% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.62% to Rs 16.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.14% to Rs 7.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.41% to Rs 68.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales16.6615.06 11 68.2955.79 22 OPM %69.9377.69 -72.7981.23 - PBDT2.304.55 -49 14.2018.86 -25 PBT1.033.73 -72 9.8516.93 -42 NP0.872.63 -67 7.2512.53 -42

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

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