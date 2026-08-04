Prachay Capital consolidated net profit rises 3.03% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.50% to Rs 20.18 crore

Net profit of Prachay Capital rose 3.03% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.50% to Rs 20.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.20.1816.0873.4474.944.123.653.012.712.041.98

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