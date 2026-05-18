Prachay Capital standalone net profit declines 61.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.33% to Rs 16.17 crore

Net profit of Prachay Capital declined 61.98% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.33% to Rs 16.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.76% to Rs 7.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.90% to Rs 66.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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