Prachay Capital standalone net profit declines 61.98% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 9.33% to Rs 16.17 croreNet profit of Prachay Capital declined 61.98% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.33% to Rs 16.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 40.76% to Rs 7.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.90% to Rs 66.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales16.1714.79 9 66.8755.31 21 OPM %71.1277.28 -73.6481.92 - PBDT2.604.27 -39 14.5618.98 -23 PBT1.413.45 -59 10.3117.05 -40 NP0.922.42 -62 7.4712.61 -41
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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:08 AM IST