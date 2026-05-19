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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit rises 45.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit rises 45.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 1:08 PM IST

Sales rise 4.52% to Rs 90.96 crore

Net profit of Pradeep Metals rose 45.56% to Rs 10.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.52% to Rs 90.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.67% to Rs 30.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.39% to Rs 338.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 311.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales90.9687.03 5 338.03311.86 8 OPM %18.4014.94 -16.0515.12 - PBDT15.4612.51 24 49.5544.56 11 PBT13.079.93 32 39.5934.86 14 NP10.327.09 46 30.3427.17 12

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 1:07 PM IST

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