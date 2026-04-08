Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana offered loans amounting to Rs 40.07 lakh crore so far
The government gave an account of 11 Years of Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) which is driving financial inclusion and micro-enterprise growth in the country. PMMY has evolved into a powerful instrument of empowerment and aspiration, with 57 crore+ loans amounting to Rs 40.07 lakh crore. It offers easy credit access with four distinct loan categories: Shishu, Kishor, Tarun and TarunPlus. Over the past decade, PMMY has progressed into a more technology-driven, integrated and sustainable lending framework. Mudra loans are extended for a wide range of activities that promote income generation and employment creation.
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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 3:04 PM IST