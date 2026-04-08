Wednesday, April 08, 2026 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana offered loans amounting to Rs 40.07 lakh crore so far

Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana offered loans amounting to Rs 40.07 lakh crore so far

Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
The government gave an account of 11 Years of Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) which is driving financial inclusion and micro-enterprise growth in the country. PMMY has evolved into a powerful instrument of empowerment and aspiration, with 57 crore+ loans amounting to Rs 40.07 lakh crore. It offers easy credit access with four distinct loan categories: Shishu, Kishor, Tarun and TarunPlus. Over the past decade, PMMY has progressed into a more technology-driven, integrated and sustainable lending framework. Mudra loans are extended for a wide range of activities that promote income generation and employment creation.
 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shriram Finance jumps after MUFG Bank invests Rs 39,618 crore for 20% stake

Shriram Finance jumps after MUFG Bank invests Rs 39,618 crore for 20% stake

Oil India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Oil India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

SML Mahindra rallies after March CV sales rise 12% YoY in Q4

SML Mahindra rallies after March CV sales rise 12% YoY in Q4

Volumes spurt at Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI Repo Rates on Home Loan EMITCS Q4 Result PreviewBank FD Rates in AprilGold and Silver Rate todayUS Iran War CeasefireRBI MPC RatesDhurandhar Box Office Collection UpdatesLPG Crisis