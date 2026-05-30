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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prag Bosimi Synthetics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.56 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Prag Bosimi Synthetics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.56 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

Sales rise 49.49% to Rs 0.50 crore

Net Loss of Prag Bosimi Synthetics reported to Rs 3.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 11.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales-0.50-0.99 49 0.320 0 OPM %170.00152.53 --540.630 - PBDT-1.17-2.86 59 -5.84-7.36 21 PBT-3.56-3.69 4 -10.80-11.19 3 NP-3.56-3.69 4 -10.80-11.19 3

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

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