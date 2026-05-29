Praj Industries consolidated net profit declines 70.84% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 1.76% to Rs 844.56 croreNet profit of Praj Industries declined 70.84% to Rs 11.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.76% to Rs 844.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 859.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 89.11% to Rs 23.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 218.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.86% to Rs 3167.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3228.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales844.56859.68 -2 3167.883228.04 -2 OPM %2.768.76 -4.799.74 - PBDT42.5680.69 -47 181.86356.83 -49 PBT15.4758.25 -73 76.30270.39 -72 NP11.6139.81 -71 23.84218.91 -89
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 10:51 AM IST