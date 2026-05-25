Prajay Engineers Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.98 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 54.43% to Rs 7.09 crore

Net Loss of Prajay Engineers Syndicate reported to Rs 7.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 54.43% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 18.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 27.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 33.12% to Rs 38.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 57.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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