Prakash Industries gets environment clearance for Bhaskarpara Coal Mine expansion

Prakash Industries announced that the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board (CECB), vide its letter dated 10 September 2026, has granted Consent to Operate (CTO) for expansion of Bhaskarpara Coal Mine production capacity from 1.0 MTPA to 1.2 MTPA. This approval follows the Environmental Clearance accorded by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, vide its letter dated 12th June 2026