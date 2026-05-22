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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prakash Industries standalone net profit rises 2.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Prakash Industries standalone net profit rises 2.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales rise 8.91% to Rs 919.87 crore

Net profit of Prakash Industries rose 2.74% to Rs 93.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.91% to Rs 919.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 844.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.28% to Rs 333.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 355.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.34% to Rs 3478.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4014.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales919.87844.64 9 3478.664014.35 -13 OPM %15.5115.58 -14.7612.94 - PBDT135.02127.47 6 498.67498.65 0 PBT93.3291.29 2 330.74355.95 -7 NP93.3290.83 3 333.14355.45 -6

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

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