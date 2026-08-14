Prakash Pipes standalone net profit rises 59.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.70% to Rs 241.45 crore

Net profit of Prakash Pipes rose 59.26% to Rs 16.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.70% to Rs 241.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 203.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.241.45203.427.548.0125.9617.3122.0513.8616.4210.31

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