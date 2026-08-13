Prakash Steelage standalone net profit declines 57.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.31% to Rs 16.81 crore

Net profit of Prakash Steelage declined 57.89% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.31% to Rs 16.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.16.8116.432.562.740.410.610.210.400.160.38

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