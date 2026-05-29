Prakash Steelage standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.42% to Rs 24.81 crore

Net profit of Prakash Steelage declined 84.62% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.42% to Rs 24.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.38% to Rs 0.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.52% to Rs 90.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 76.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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