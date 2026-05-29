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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prakash Steelage standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Prakash Steelage standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales rise 16.42% to Rs 24.81 crore

Net profit of Prakash Steelage declined 84.62% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.42% to Rs 24.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.38% to Rs 0.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.52% to Rs 90.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 76.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales24.8121.31 16 90.7576.57 19 OPM %1.293.28 -1.932.02 - PBDT0.420.74 -43 2.042.90 -30 PBT0.190.49 -61 1.151.97 -42 NP0.040.26 -85 0.841.30 -35

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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