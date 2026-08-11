Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.57 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 45.05% to Rs 23.76 croreNet profit of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills reported to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.05% to Rs 23.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales23.7616.38 45 OPM %-1.477.33 -PBDT-1.190.13 PL PBT-2.18-0.97 -125 NP2.57-0.19 LP
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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 4:33 PM IST