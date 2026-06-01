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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills standalone net profit declines 80.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills standalone net profit declines 80.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:30 AM IST

Sales rise 98.99% to Rs 11.88 crore

Net profit of Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills declined 80.72% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 98.99% to Rs 11.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.03% to Rs 106.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 105.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11.885.97 99 106.25105.17 1 OPM %9.93-11.22 -5.910.99 - PBDT1.42-1.92 LP 3.22-3.96 LP PBT0.50-3.27 LP -1.06-9.09 88 NP1.457.52 -81 -0.891.26 PL

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:30 AM IST

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