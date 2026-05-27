Pramara Promotions consolidated net profit rises 5.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.49% to Rs 59.27 crore

Net profit of Pramara Promotions rose 5.96% to Rs 3.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.49% to Rs 59.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 70.17% to Rs 10.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.13% to Rs 112.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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