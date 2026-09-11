Friday, September 11, 2026 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prasol Chemicals IPO subscribed 3.30 times

Prasol Chemicals IPO subscribed 3.30 times

Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

The offer received bids for 1.79 crore shares as against 54.43 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Prasol Chemicals received bids for 1,79,62,648 shares as against 54,43,229 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 3.30 times.

The qualified institutional buyers' (QIB) portion was subscribed 7.22 times, while the non-institutional investors' (NII) category was subscribed 1.80 times. The retail individual investors' (RII) segment was subscribed 1.70 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 7 September 2026 and closed on 9 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 118 and 124 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 80 crore by existing shareholders. The objectives of the fresh issue include Rs 60 crore for repayment/pre-payment of certain outstanding borrowings, with the remaining amount to be used for general corporate purposes.

 

The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 5,17,35,560 equity shares, aggregating 89.2% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post IPO shareholding is expected to be around 77.84%.

Also Read

Alliance Air

Alliance Air plane makes emergency landing at Delhi after engine failure

BRICS Bazaar 2026, a unique showcase of traditional crafts is being held at the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy, New Delhi, from 10–15 September 2026 | Photo: X/ @TexMinIndia

BRICS Bazaar brings cultures, crafts from 18 countries under one roof

Metro timings on Brics summit 2026

Brics Summit 2026: Metro services to start early at 6 am on September 13

Tata Steel, Tata

Tata Steel scaling up AI, connected workforce systems to boost safety

construction

Centre pushes states to digitise BOCW jobs, welfare, cess collection

Prasol Chemicals is a forward-integrated manufacturer of acetone- and phosphorus-based specialty chemicals, along with other differentiated products. Established in 1992, the company has over 33 years of experience and offers a portfolio of more than 150 products serving over 1,600 customers across 69 countries. It operates two manufacturing facilities at Khopoli and Mahad in Maharashtra, with an aggregate installed capacity of 98,644 tonnes per annum. Its products cater to performance chemicals, paints, inks, construction and adhesives, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and home and personal care segments. In FY26, acetone-based specialty chemicals contributed 42.75% of revenue, phosphorus-based specialty chemicals 38.30%, and other specialty chemicals 18.33%.

Ahead of the IPO, Prasol Chemicals on Monday, 8 August 2026, raised Rs 149.99 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 22.18 lakh shares at Rs 676 each to 14 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 83.12 crore and sales of Rs 1,232.59 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Can Fin Homes strengthens its technology landscape with Project Tejas

Can Fin Homes strengthens its technology landscape with Project Tejas

Vikram Solar secures 124 MW module supply order for solar project in Andhra Pradesh

Vikram Solar secures 124 MW module supply order for solar project in Andhra Pradesh

Allied Blenders & Distillers launches premium whisky 'The India Edit'

Allied Blenders & Distillers launches premium whisky 'The India Edit'

IndusInd Bank launches OD/CC-linked Corporate Credit Card

IndusInd Bank launches OD/CC-linked Corporate Credit Card

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchBank Strike TodayTop 10 Chatgpt 80s Look PromptStock Market CrashNSE IPO Price BandiPhone 18 Pro series debutsBrics Summit 2026 RoutesWhat's Open or Closed in Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 4:51 PM IST