Tuesday, September 08, 2026 | 05:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prasol Chemicals IPO subscribed 41%

Prasol Chemicals IPO subscribed 41%

Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

The offer received bids for 22.43 lakh shares as against 54.43 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Prasol Chemicals received bids for 22,43,120 shares as against 54,43,229 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 8 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.41 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 7 September 2026 and will close on 9 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 118 and 124 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 120 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 80 crore by existing shareholders. The objectives of the fresh issue include Rs 60 crore for repayment/prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings, with the remaining amount to be used for general corporate purposes.

 

The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 5,17,35,560 equity shares, aggregating 89.2% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding is expected to be around 77.84%.

Prasol Chemicals is a forward-integrated manufacturer of acetone- and phosphorus-based specialty chemicals, along with other differentiated products. Established in 1992, the company has over 33 years of experience and offers a portfolio of more than 150 products serving over 1,600 customers across 69 countries. It operates two manufacturing facilities at Khopoli and Mahad in Maharashtra, with an aggregate installed capacity of 98,644 tonnes per annum. Its products cater to performance chemicals, paints, inks, construction and adhesives, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and home and personal care segments. In FY26, acetone-based specialty chemicals contributed 42.75% of revenue, phosphorus-based specialty chemicals 38.30%, and other specialty chemicals 18.33%.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

Man posing as PMO official, gunman held at PM Modi's Mumbai event venue

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani leads ₹37,500-cr coal gasification scheme with three urea bids

Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney, marketing head, Zomato

Zomato's healthy food orders rise to 7.5% as younger users drive adoption

real estate developers, Realty sector

India's office REIT operational area surges 74% YoY in H1 2026: Report

Shankar Acharya (extreme right) with then finance minister Manmohan Singh (centre) and finance secretary Montek Singh Ahluwalia (2nd from right) in 1994

Fruits of reforms are often reaped by later governments: Shankar Acharyapremium

Ahead of the IPO, Prasol Chemicals on Monday, 8 August 2026, raised Rs 149.99 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 22.18 lakh shares at Rs 676 each to 14 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 83.12 crore and sales of Rs 1,232.59 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Pranav Constructions IPO subscribed 18.20 times

Pranav Constructions IPO subscribed 18.20 times

Ascensive receives tribal youth skill development mandate in Maharashtra

Ascensive receives tribal youth skill development mandate in Maharashtra

Hazoor Multi Projects bags Pudhupatti fee plaza user fee collection contract

Hazoor Multi Projects bags Pudhupatti fee plaza user fee collection contract

Torrent Green Energy commissions 322 MWp solar power projects in Nashik

Torrent Green Energy commissions 322 MWp solar power projects in Nashik

Kanohar Electricals IPO subscribed 2.70 times

Kanohar Electricals IPO subscribed 2.70 times

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchsamsung india layoffsDeepa Jewellers ShareNSE IPO GMPGold Silver PriceSwiggy 24x7 HelplineBrics Summit 2026 Traffic AdvisoryDelhi Building Collapse Updates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 5:33 PM IST