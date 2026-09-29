Prasol Chemicals standalone net profit rises 150.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.70% to Rs 433.65 crore

Net profit of Prasol Chemicals rose 150.70% to Rs 61.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.70% to Rs 433.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 319.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.433.65319.5620.8212.7190.1738.8183.5632.7961.0224.34

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