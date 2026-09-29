Prasol Chemicals standalone net profit rises 150.70% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 35.70% to Rs 433.65 croreNet profit of Prasol Chemicals rose 150.70% to Rs 61.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.70% to Rs 433.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 319.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales433.65319.56 36 OPM %20.8212.71 -PBDT90.1738.81 132 PBT83.5632.79 155 NP61.0224.34 151
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 9:04 AM IST