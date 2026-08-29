Prataap Snacks completes acquisition of RLOP Food Processing

Prataap Snacks has completed the acquisition of 100% of the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of RLOP Food Processing (target company) from its existing shareholder(s) on 28 August 2026, for an aggregate consideration of Rs.15,44,60,000.

Consequent to the completion of the acquisition, target company has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The acquisition is strategic in nature as the target company holds government-allotted leasehold land intended to be utilized for the company's proposed greenfield manufacturing project.