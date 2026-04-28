Prataap Snacks reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.14 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.90% to Rs 418.06 crore

Net profit of Prataap Snacks reported to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 11.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.90% to Rs 418.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 398.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 9.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 34.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.00% to Rs 1716.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1699.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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