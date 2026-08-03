Prataap Snacks standalone net profit rises 257.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.93% to Rs 490.43 crore

Net profit of Prataap Snacks rose 257.97% to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.93% to Rs 490.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 408.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.490.43408.943.884.4019.6918.193.361.042.470.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News