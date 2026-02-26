Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 03:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Praveg receives tourism infrastructure project from Govt. of Meghalaya

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
Praveg has received a Letter of Award (LoA) on 25 February 2026, from the Government of Meghalaya Directorate of Tourism for the Development, Operation and Maintenance of Luxury Cottages located at Umiam in Meghalaya under Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) Mode on Public-Private Partnership.

The project involves the development, operation and maintenance of a minimum of 40 (forty) luxury cottages on 10 (ten) acres of land, along with all ancillary amenities and facilities. The project has been awarded with a concession period of 30 (thirty) years.

US dollar continues to dominate global foreign exchange transactions

Home First Finance Company India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dynacons Systems gains on bagging Rs 109-cr order from Punjab & Sind Bank

Volumes soar at KSB Ltd counter

RVNL bags orders worth Rs 656 crore from NMDC for projects in Chhattisgarh

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

