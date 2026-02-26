Praveg receives tourism infrastructure project from Govt. of Meghalaya

Praveg has received a Letter of Award (LoA) on 25 February 2026, from the Government of Meghalaya Directorate of Tourism for the Development, Operation and Maintenance of Luxury Cottages located at Umiam in Meghalaya under Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) Mode on Public-Private Partnership.

The project involves the development, operation and maintenance of a minimum of 40 (forty) luxury cottages on 10 (ten) acres of land, along with all ancillary amenities and facilities. The project has been awarded with a concession period of 30 (thirty) years.

