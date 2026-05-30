Saturday, May 30, 2026 | 09:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Praveg reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Praveg reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

Sales rise 26.77% to Rs 73.60 crore

Net loss of Praveg reported to Rs 5.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 4.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.77% to Rs 73.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 15.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.12% to Rs 240.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 167.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales73.6058.06 27 240.94167.18 44 OPM %29.8226.49 -23.8929.69 - PBDT16.1714.01 15 44.5648.83 -9 PBT-0.824.28 PL -4.2520.98 PL NP-5.004.06 PL -11.5315.33 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills consolidated net profit declines 18.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills consolidated net profit declines 18.84% in the March 2026 quarter

SBEC Systems (India) consolidated net profit rises 24.65% in the March 2026 quarter

SBEC Systems (India) consolidated net profit rises 24.65% in the March 2026 quarter

Prag Bosimi Synthetics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.56 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Prag Bosimi Synthetics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.56 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Jetking Infotrain reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.54 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Jetking Infotrain reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.54 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Pee Cee Cosma Sope consolidated net profit rises 48.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Pee Cee Cosma Sope consolidated net profit rises 48.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

GT vs RR LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMRF Stock ValuationQ4 Results TodayUS Iran Peace DealOTT This Week ITC Stocks TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance