Praxis Home Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.19% to Rs 26.60 crore

Net Loss of Praxis Home Retail reported to Rs 11.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 16.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.19% to Rs 26.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.26.6023.50-7.56-33.49-6.30-10.85-11.06-16.47-11.06-16.47

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