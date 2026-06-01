Praxis Home Retail reports standalone net loss of Rs 115.30 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 9.04% to Rs 24.74 crore

Net Loss of Praxis Home Retail reported to Rs 115.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 14.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.04% to Rs 24.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 66.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 34.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.59% to Rs 95.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

24.7427.2095.66118.97-35.13-16.29-32.46-25.18-9.99-7.56-40.37-7.53-14.30-14.39-61.01-34.98-115.30-14.39-66.61-34.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News