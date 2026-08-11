Precision Camshafts consolidated net profit declines 55.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.65% to Rs 187.89 crore

Net profit of Precision Camshafts declined 55.10% to Rs 8.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.65% to Rs 187.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 195.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.187.89195.003.847.4718.9340.048.7227.228.4518.82

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